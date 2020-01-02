|
SHEVLIN
THOMAS
Suddenly, December 30, 2019, at the age of 67. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Dina (nee Buonamici). Dear brother of Susan (Jim) Schleiden, Robert and John. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday, 12 P.M. to 1:30 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Avenue, Phila., Interment Private. Family requests flowers be ommited. Tommy was a cool, sweet guy. His family would like everyone who knew Tommy, the following were the most important things in his life. First, he loved all of his family unconditionally. Second, his friends - always so important. From 40 years ago before his sobriety and after. He was strong enough to remember the old times and the new. He loved you all. For over 30 years, he was a driver for the Daily News in Center City, a tough job. He loved being a teamster. Shev loved music everyday, whether it came from the thousands of CD tapes, albums or live concert at any venue from the Linc to the bar. He also loved motorcycles Triumps and Harleys. From the time he got his license til recently, Tommy found every crack on the roads of Bucks County and New Jersey. He would tell you "You can't get to heaven on the Frankford El". Susan, Bobby, and John will miss him forever! PEACE
