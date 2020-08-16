1/1
THOMAS STAUNTON
STAUNTON
THOMAS


Passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020 at the age of 76.
preceded in death by his wife Veronica Staunton. He was the father of Peter Staunton and the late Veronica M. Bocchicchio (Anthony). He is also survived by his 4 loving grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday; August 19th from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9250 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19152 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. His Interment at Resurrection Cem. will be private.

JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
August 15, 2020
A great man. Always loved his company during my time in Philadelphia. His story about how his Dad heard about his dad's mothers death in the early 30's at a dance hall in Philadelphia is a story that I quote regularly. To his family I offer my sympathies, to all his friends in the Mayo society and donegal society you have lost a great one. May he rest in peace. I will be remembering him in my Wednesday Mass.
Gerry Burns
Friend
