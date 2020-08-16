THOMAS STAUNTON

STAUNTON THOMAS
Passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020 at the age of 76.
preceded in death by his wife Veronica Staunton. He was the father of Peter Staunton and the late Veronica M. Bocchicchio (Anthony). He is also survived by his 4 loving grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday; August 19th from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9250 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19152 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. His Interment at Resurrection Cem. will be private.
Family Service by
JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD.
