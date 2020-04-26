|
VINCIGUERRA
THOMAS
Age 89, of Philadelphia, entered eternal rest on April 24, 2020. Tom was a dedicated husband, father, brother, and Pop Pop. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol (nee Stein); his parents Alphonso and Rosa Vinciguerra and his sister Mary Donato. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Arlene a), Stephen (Terri), Richard (Barbara), Roseann Fox (James), and Mark (Patty). Tom is the beloved grandfather of nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Anthony, Joseph, Theresa Canuso, and many nieces and nephews. During his life he served in the US Army and Army Reserves. He had a fulfilling 35 year career at Temple University Medical School and was a 45 year member of St. Jerome's Church. Tom's services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's honor can be sent to Respite Care Charleston at
respitecarecharleston.org or by check to 1605 Harbor View Rd., Charleston, SC 29412.
