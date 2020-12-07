On Dec. 3, 2020, age 93, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Former employee of the Phila. Inquirer. Beloved husband of the late, Joanne (nee Gretzkowski). Devoted father of Kathleen (William) Juliano, the late, Thomas W. Jr. (Jan), Maryann (Raymond) Sooy, Patricia, Susan Herold and Vincent. Loving grandfather of Tara, Thomas W. III, Sean, Raymond, Dana, Brianna, Alexis, Emily, Meghan and Drew and great grandfather of Jack, Owen, Catherine and Juliet. Predeceased by 4 siblings, John B., Aloysius, Walter and Mary Lou Taylor. His Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 to 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ where his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Int. private at New St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721. Arr. by HEALEY FUNERAL HOME www.healeyfuneralhomes.com