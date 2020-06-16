LAMOND





75, of West Lawn passed away June 12, 2020 at his residence. Born on Dec. 30, 1944 in Phila. Thomas was the son of the late William and Esther (nee McClain) Lamond. He is survived by his loving wife Maria (nee Gutierrez); father of Thomas Jr., John (deceased), Elizabeth, James, Hazel, Jennifer and Michelle. Also grandfather of Greg, Rianna, Dominic, Hasan and Xavier and great-grandfather of Noah.Thomas was employed at PECO for 32 years, retiring as a shift supervisor. He was an accomp-lished bowler and has four 300 games to his credit. Tom also loved the Philadelphia Phillies.A Graveside Service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery Sinking Spring on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Family will receive relatives and friends infrom 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Online condolences made at:

