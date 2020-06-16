THOMAS WILLIAM LAMOND Sr.
LAMOND
THOMAS WILLIAM, SR.


75, of West Lawn passed away June 12, 2020 at his residence. Born on Dec. 30, 1944 in Phila. Thomas was the son of the late William and Esther (nee McClain) Lamond. He is survived by his loving wife Maria (nee Gutierrez); father of Thomas Jr., John (deceased), Elizabeth, James, Hazel, Jennifer and Michelle. Also grandfather of Greg, Rianna, Dominic, Hasan and Xavier and great-grandfather of Noah.
Thomas was employed at PECO for 32 years, retiring as a shift supervisor. He was an accomp-lished bowler and has four 300 games to his credit. Tom also loved the Philadelphia Phillies.
A Graveside Service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery Sinking Spring on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Family will receive relatives and friends in BEAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Online condolences made at:

www.beanfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
JUN
18
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Teresa Byrd
