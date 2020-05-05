BAUER
TOBY (nee Katz)
May 3, 2020 of Phila., Pa. Wife of the late Richard. Mother of Steven (Adena) Sherin, Randi (Stephen) Innamarato and Bertram Bauer. Brother of Sidney (Wanda) Katz, Jacob (Debbie) Katz and Rochelle Freed. Also survived by two grandchildren. Services and interment are private. The family requests that contribu-tions in her memory be made to a charity of the donors choice. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.