TOBY (Katz) BAUER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share TOBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAUER
TOBY (nee Katz)
May 3, 2020 of Phila., Pa. Wife of the late Richard. Mother of Steven (Adena) Sherin, Randi (Stephen) Innamarato and Bertram Bauer. Brother of Sidney (Wanda) Katz, Jacob (Debbie) Katz and Rochelle Freed. Also survived by two grandchildren. Services and interment are private. The family requests that contribu-tions in her memory be made to a charity of the donors choice. www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved