GRASSIA
TONIMARIE A. (nee Marturano)
Passed away on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of John F.; loving mother of Anthony (Tina) and Johanna (John McGonigle); devoted grandmom of Anthony Jr., Madison, and John Jr.; Sister of Michael (Katie), Joseph, and Valerie; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her beloved pets. Her Family will greet relatives and friends on THURSDAY from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Street Tails Animal Rescue, 1030 N. 2nd St. #401, Phila., PA 19123.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 3, 2020