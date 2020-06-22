SCHWARTZ





June 20, 2020. Age 53. Beloved daughter of Robert and Eileen (nee Cuff). Cherished sister of Michael (Lisa), Matthew (Kelly) and the late Robert. Devoted Aunt of Michael, Christopher, Kenna, Madyson, Cailee, Jeffrey, Jake, Jenna, Matthew Jr., Hunter, Robert, and the late Nikki. Loving great-aunt of Aliyah, Joey, Mikey, Logan and Jayde. She will be missed by her companion Calvin Jackson. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wed. eve. 6 - 8 PM at. A Viewing for her family only will be held Thursday 9:30 - 11 A.M. concluding with a Funeral Service. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tracey's name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd #400, Phila., PA 19154. To share a memory of Tracey, please visit

