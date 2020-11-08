74, passed away on October 29, 2020 due to complications from post-polio syndrome. He is survived by Cheryl Borck-Hadley, his wife of 41 years, his daughter Jennifer Borck-Hadley, her husband Chris Williams, his grandsons, Daniel and Samuel, and a large extended family. A Professor Emeritus of Psychology in Psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, Hadley was the Founding Director of its Center for Mental Health Policy and Services Research. Prior to his time at Penn, he served as Mental Health Deputy Commissioner for Pennsylvania and then as Commissioner of Mental Health for the State of Maryland. He also worked with the World Health Organization. Treating his disabilities from Polio as challenges, he sought out and mastered the very tasks that would be most affected by the after-effects of the virus and led a life of accomplishment and joy. A champion of many, he was most of all a champion to his family, who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be planned later next year.



