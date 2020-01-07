|
|
VOGT
TREVOR T.
41, of Phoenixville, PA, on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Karin M. (Gleba) Vogt; mother, Mary Jane (Rosso) Vogt, of East Norriton; children, Cecilia Rose, Juliet Marie and Xavier Robert; brother, Fred Vogt, of West Norriton, as well as a large extended family. Mass Fri., Jan. 10, St. Ann Chapel, 604 Main Street, Phoenixville, 10:30 A.M. Rev. John Lyons officiating. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. Visitation Thurs., Jan. 9, 6:30 to 8 P.M., CAMPBELL-ENNIS-KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME, 610 Main St., Phoenixville, PA. Contributions Trevor T. Vogt Memorial Fund, c/o Phoenix-ville Federal Bank, 120 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020