Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann Chapel
604 Main Street
Phoenixville, PA
TREVOR T. VOGT

TREVOR T. VOGT Notice
VOGT
TREVOR T.
41, of Phoenixville, PA, on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020. Survived by wife, Karin M. (Gleba) Vogt; mother, Mary Jane (Rosso) Vogt, of East Norriton; children, Cecilia Rose, Juliet Marie and Xavier Robert; brother, Fred Vogt, of West Norriton, as well as a large extended family. Mass Fri., Jan. 10, St. Ann Chapel, 604 Main Street, Phoenixville, 10:30 A.M. Rev. John Lyons officiating. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. Visitation Thurs., Jan. 9, 6:30 to 8 P.M., CAMPBELL-ENNIS-KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME, 610 Main St., Phoenixville, PA. Contributions Trevor T. Vogt Memorial Fund, c/o Phoenix-ville Federal Bank, 120 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.

PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020
