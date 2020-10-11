The family of Trina Polen Cohan is heartbroken to announce her death on October 8th, 2020 at the age of 84. She battled MDS for several years with extraordinary strength and dignity. Trina was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 1st, 1936 to Esther (Brodsky) Polen and Bernard Polen. A lifelong scholar, Trina graduated with a BA from Smith College and a MA in the Psychology of Reading from Temple University. She was a remedial reading and writing tutor at Germantown Friends School, Penn Charter and Greene Street Friends. She also volunteered at an adult literacy program. Trina started each day with a mug of coffee sprinkled with large marshmallows as she read the newspaper and listened to the weather report on her transistor radio. She loved to read (real books, not electronic), especially mysteries of all genres. She enjoyed puzzles of all types-cryptograms, crosswords, Sudoku, jigsaw- and never missed "the funnies." She was an incredible cook who baked her love into each meal and dessert. Every summer, her homemade peach pies were fought over to the last bite. Trina was patient, smart, gentle, lovely, strong, principled, intelligent, kind, a great listener and an ardent Democrat. She was not known for her sense of direction. She loved spending time on boats exploring different places with her husband, Donald. Above all, she was an exceptional daughter, wife and mother and grandmother. Trina is survived by her children, Rachel Cohan Albert, Benjamin Cohan and Susannah Cohan McQuillan; Her son in-laws, Jonathan Albert and Joe McQuillan; her daughter-in law, Judy Qiu and her grandchildren, Sarah Albert and her husband, Matthew Cantatore, Jake Albert, Minori and Manna Cohan and Will and Matthew McQuillan. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen Polen and his family, Kara McQuillan and her family; Benjamin's stepdaughter, Anwen Deng and several first cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald S. Cohan. Trina's family is grateful to her exceptional health care team at the Abramson Cancer Center: Dr. Selina Luger, Liz and Ali and the nurses at Valley Forge Medical Center who provided exemplary care and friendship. Trina's family are forever indebted to the anonymous Red Cross donors for their extraordinary generosity of platelets and blood even during the Covid crisis. Trina's memorial service will be determined at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to The Musser Blood Center at the American Red Cross, 700 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 Attention Helen Munizza Re: HLA patient, Trina Cohan. Alternatively, donations may be made to The Abramson Cancer Center at the University. of Pennsylvania in honor of Dr. Selina Luger. There are no words to express how greatly Trina will be missed by those of us who have loved and cherished her throughout our lives. www.levinefuneral.com