GLIEWE





died on July 3, 2020, from non-Covid-19 respiratory failure at Simpson House in Philadelphia, where she had moved earlier this year after living in Center City for over 65 years. Unada was born in Rochester, NY, on July 10, 1927, and earned a BFA from Syracuse University in 1949. She moved to Philadelphia in 1954 to work for the Lutheran Board of Parish Education and in 1967 left to become a freelance writer and artist. She worked as an illustrator and author of children's books and illustrator for Christian children's and young adult educational materials. She painted, especially in watercolor, and was active in Philadelphia's cultural life as an actor and set designer with Plays and Players, a member of The Plastic Club, and a singer, including with The Philadelphia Chorus at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion, where she was a long-time member. She maintained a subscription to the Philadelphia Orchestra through the most recent season.Unada is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Goodier Gliewe, of Rochester, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, Edwin Herman Gliewe and Unada Hinckly Gliewe, and her brother, Edwin Bruce Gliewe. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.