Walter J. Meyers Funeral Home, PC
507 West Ave.
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 338-3799
URSULA A. (Carr) STRUNK

URSULA A. (Carr) STRUNK Notice
STRUNK
URSULA A. (nee Carr)
Age 80, of Phila., PA passed peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Strunk. Loving mother of Robert (Susan Ryan) and Peter. Grandmother of Patricia Strunk (Connor Hogan) and great grandmother of Livia Hogan - also grandmother of Madeline Strunk. Private viewing and mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Services entrusted to the

WALTER J. MEYERS FUNERAL HOME.
Condolences: www.MeyersFh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020
