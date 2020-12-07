1/1
Ursula Schuster
85, Beloved sister of Ingeborg Schuster, passed away on November 28th, 2020 after a serious accident. She is survived by her sister, and by her cousins, Peter Groesche of Wernigerode, Germany and Dorothea Jaeger of Munich, Germany, and their children and grandchildren. Ursula is the daughter of the late Dr. Ludwig Schuster and Mariluise Schuster (nee Kautezky). A graduate of the Philadelphia High School for Girls, Ursula won a 4-year Mayor's scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master's degree in German from Middlebury College. She taught German and Spanish at Upper Merion High School for many years. Funeral Mass Wednesday Dec. 9th 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave. (at Fitzwatertown Rd.), Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to Queen of Peace Church at the address above would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
09:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Memories & Condolences
December 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
