1/
VALENTINA (nee Vizza) SUEVO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VALENTINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90, on Oct. 26, 2020. Wife of the late Salvatore A. Devoted mother of Salvatore A. (Monica), Diane (Dale) Freitas and Paula, Maria (Chris) Costello. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6. Sister of Peter Vizza, and Yolanda Damis. Sister-in-law to Carmela Rizzuto. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Fri. 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cem. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 SANNUTTI F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sannutti Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved