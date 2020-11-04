Age 90, on Oct. 26, 2020. Wife of the late Salvatore A. Devoted mother of Salvatore A. (Monica), Diane (Dale) Freitas and Paula, Maria (Chris) Costello. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6. Sister of Peter Vizza, and Yolanda Damis. Sister-in-law to Carmela Rizzuto. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Fri. 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cem. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 SANNUTTI F.H.