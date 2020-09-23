1/1
Valentino "Val" Izzo
1945 - 2020
February 14, 1945 to April 23, 2020. Val was a Philadelphia Police Officer until his retirement in 2003. He was later employed with the Union League of Philadelphia in the security department until his retirement in 2007. Val is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Burns), Father of Mark (Susanna), Michele (Sean) and Valerie. Pop to Christian, Matthew, Taylor, Brandon, Nicholas and Olivia. Bonus Pop of Stephanie, Ryan and Matthew. Brother of Anthony Izzo. Brother in law of MaryAnn (Joseph) Dey and the late Eileen Perez. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 17th and Ritner Steets, Philadelphia PA on Saturday September 26th with Visitation at 9 A.M. and Mass following at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Val's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or, The Philadelphia Police Survivor's Fund, FOP Lodge #5, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia PA 19154. Expressions of Sympathy www. monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
