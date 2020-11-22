1/
Velma D. (nee Price) DePowell
Age 87, of Bala Cynwyd. On November 19, 2020. Devoted wife of Andrew DePowell; loving mother of James (Donna) DePowell & Andrea (Richard) Lukacs; cherished grandmother of Joshua & Christopher; adoring sister of Karen (Lewis) Liles. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Velma's viewing on Tuesday, November 24th at 11am at STRETCH FUNERAL HOME, 236 E. Eagle Road Havertown, PA where her funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm. Interment at Westminster cemetery, 701 Belmont Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA. In Lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Velma's name may be made to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House 3925 Chestnut St #3110, Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
11:00 AM
Stretch Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
