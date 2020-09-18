VERA KOLSTAD

1/1
Age 100, loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and godmother, died August 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fl. Vera lived in Philadelphia, PA, Billings, MT and Jacksonville, FL during her long and fulfilling life. She is predeceased by her parents Alexander Wlosak and Julia Ferro, her siblings Julia, Alexander, Matilda, Frank, Anthony and Eva, her loving husband Jack and her beloved son John. In addition to her daughter-in-law Diane Schlimmer, she is survived by grandchildren Andrew Kolstad (Sharon) and Charles Kolstad (Emily) and great grandchildren Jamin, MacKenzie, Kelsie and Emmi. She is also survived by her niece and goddaughter Catherine Beath, her niece Judy Murray and her nephew Ron Alexander and multiple great nieces and nephews. Services were private. www.crevasse simplecremation.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
