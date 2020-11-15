A longtime resident of Mt. Airy in Philadelphia, passed away on November 8, 2020 at home with her family in Greenville, PA. She was 92. The cause of death was complications due to breast cancer. She was preceded in death by husbands Frank Cohen (1955) and Bernard Glassman (1998). She leaves behind her sons, Benjamin (Nita, nee Thomas) of Greenville, PA, Daniel (Eileen Stevenson) of Point Pleasant, PA, Robert (Jennie Lieberman) of Ann Arbor, MI, William (Mindy, nee Yavorsky) of Philadelphia, PA, and Jonathon (James Kern) of Chicago, IL. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Born in Philadelphia in 1928, she was the daughter of Betty and Richard Freides, DDS. Two sisters preceded her in death, Vivian, 3, and Marsha, 38. No memorial service is currently planned. Mourners are encouraged to donate to any cause they think befitting of Vera's memory. A graduate of West Philadelphia High School and Temple University, where she received a B.S and a M.Ed., Vera began her teaching career at the Woods School in Langhorne, PA. She taught Biology in the Philadelphia Public Schools for over 35 years, first at South Philadelphia High School, then Northeast High School, and finally at Frankford High School. In retirement, Vera volunteered at the Bird-in-Hand Consignment Shop benefiting various Philadelphia charities. She also gave her time to work in a shelter for homeless single mothers and tutored students at the Houston School in her Mt. Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. She was an avid patron of the arts, including the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society,1807 & Friends, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Vera was raised in West Philadelphia, spending summers in Ventnor, NJ. After the premature death of her husband, Frank Cohen, in 1955, she resided for many years with her parents in Wynnewood, PA. Her home from 1964 with husband Bernard and family was in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia. She moved to Greenville, PA in 2014 to be in the company of her son Benjamin and his family. She is remembered by all who knew her for her "thoughtful, beautiful and noble demeanor".



