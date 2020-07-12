CLARK





Passed away in Clearwater, FL at age 95 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Vera was born to Veronica and Francis Adelberger in 1925 in Wayne, PA. Vera grew up in Wayne and Paoli, PA with her younger sister Maryann. Vera excelled in the band playing the flute; she was selected to the 1943 Pennsylvania High School All-State Band. She graduated from Tredyffrin-Easttown High School in Berwyn, PA in 1943 and earned a degree in nursing at Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing in 1946.Vera married James Clark in 1950 and settled in Berwyn, PA before moving to West Chester, PA, After a brief career in nursing, she devoted her life to raising seven children with her husband Jim. Both Vera and Jim played an active role in countless activities associated with education, PTA, scouting, Little League, and high school sports and music. Vera and Jim moved to Clearwater, FL in 1980 with the 2 youngest children where they continued their involvement in their children's education and activities. Vera was skilled at knitting and crocheting, and the numerous Christmas stockings and other handmade items she made are treasured within the family. She was a communicant at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor, FL.Vera was pre-deceased by her husband James Clark, sister Maryann Vogan, and infant daughters Mary and Patricia Clark.Vera is survived by her seven children and spouses; Marianne and James Clark of Lafayette, CO; Kathleen and James Connor of Hardy, VA; Lynn and Stephen Clark of Manasquan, NJ; Donna and Frank Clark of Mechanicsburg, PA; Lori and Dennis Clark of Naugatuck, CT; Dorothy and Larry Stanfel of Littleton, CO; and Patricia and Michael Clark of Naples, FL. In addition, Vera is survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family is eternally indebted for the guidance, patience, and love Mom had for all of her family. She was, and always will be, a great role model for all of us.There will not be a celebration of Vera's life at this date due to pandemic concerns; Vera will be interred at St. Monica's' Cemetery in Berwyn at a future date. For online condolences, please visit:

