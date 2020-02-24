Home

POWERED BY

Services
Terry Funeral Home Inc
4203-05 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for VERDIA ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERDIA ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERDIA ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON
VERDIA


84, a longtime resident of Wayne, Pa., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in hospice after a long illness. Verdia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; thrift store shopping, devouring the daily newspapers, and spending time with her grand-children. She will be remembered fondly for her sharp wit, independence, firecracker spirit, and never-ending sweet tooth. Her love of Dr. Seuss and strawberry Twizzlers, and her fondness for rescue cats are unforgettable. She is survived by her son and his wife; her daughter; two grandsons; two granddaughters; two nieces; ex-husband; and many cousins. The family will hold a private memorial in remembrance of Verdia in Michigan in the spring. TERRY FUNERAL HOME in Philadelphia, Pa., will handle cremation arrangements.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERDIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -