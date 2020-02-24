|
|
ANDERSON
VERDIA
84, a longtime resident of Wayne, Pa., passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in hospice after a long illness. Verdia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; thrift store shopping, devouring the daily newspapers, and spending time with her grand-children. She will be remembered fondly for her sharp wit, independence, firecracker spirit, and never-ending sweet tooth. Her love of Dr. Seuss and strawberry Twizzlers, and her fondness for rescue cats are unforgettable. She is survived by her son and his wife; her daughter; two grandsons; two granddaughters; two nieces; ex-husband; and many cousins. The family will hold a private memorial in remembrance of Verdia in Michigan in the spring. TERRY FUNERAL HOME in Philadelphia, Pa., will handle cremation arrangements.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020