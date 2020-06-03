VERONICA BOGINSKY
BOGINSKY
VERONICA A. "GINNY"
(nee Slowik)
Of Speedwell, VA formerly of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away on May 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Peter, Sr. and son Peter, Jr. She is survived by sons Paul (Lorraine) and John, her grandchildren, Melissa Ann Schuler, Peter Boginsky, III (Danielle), Jennifer Pandorf, Beverly-Marie DeMonte, and Jesse Lee Moore; her eight great-grandchildren, Anthony and Meadow Schuler, Simon, Milo, Harlow and Judah Boginsky, Jillian Pandorf and Ryan Aaden Donald. Due to current social distancing guide-lines, services for Veronica will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Sacred Heart Church, 4th & Linden, Riverton, NJ 08077 in Veronica's name.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
