HARRIS

VERONICA E.

July 10, 2020. Preceded by her daughter Tracee Jones Reid; survived by her sons, Craig Jones and Todd Jones Sr.; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grand-children and a host of other loving family and friends. Private services for immediate family being held July 17, 2020, with Virtual Access available.



