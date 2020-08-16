1/1
VERONICA H. "Vera" (Staszewski) WISNIEWSKI
WISNIEWSKI
VERONICA H. 'Vera'
(nee Staszewski)


Aug. 11, 2020, age 90, wife of the late John. Beloved mother of John (Pat) and Gene (Maggie). Devoted grand mother of Denise, John, Matthew (Zena), Andrew, Lauren (Kyle), and Kimberly. Loving great-grandmother of Kierah, and Matthew. Dear sister of the late Helen Nowakowski, Cass Trzaska, Louise Uzdzinski, Leo Staszewski, and John Staszewski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral on Sat. August 22, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Phila. PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vera's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL. Memphis TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

Arr. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME Bensalem 215-639-3130


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Matthew &Lee Lewandowski
Family
August 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you and your family . Vera was a kind, funny, and very positive person . She always had an encouraging word for you whenever you saw her.My Mom
loved working with her at Dr Greenwald’s office . My thoughts and prayers are with you .
Dennis Durkin
Friend
