Aug. 11, 2020, age 90, wife of the late John. Beloved mother of John (Pat) and Gene (Maggie). Devoted grand mother of Denise, John, Matthew (Zena), Andrew, Lauren (Kyle), and Kimberly. Loving great-grandmother of Kierah, and Matthew. Dear sister of the late Helen Nowakowski, Cass Trzaska, Louise Uzdzinski, Leo Staszewski, and John Staszewski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral on Sat. August 22, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. – 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Phila. PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vera's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL. Memphis TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Arr. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME Bensalem 215-639-3130