1/1
VERONICA ILLONIA KRAUSE
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERONICA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAUSE
VERONICA ILLONIA


Age 79, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. "Bonnie" was a lifelong resident of Phila-delphia and a long-time employee at the Metropolitan Service Credit Union located on the Naval Support Activity Base. Additionally, she worked part time for many years at the Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anne (Boyle) Krause, as well as her sisters, Anne Glaubit, Judith Krause and Caroll Johnson. She is survived by three nephews, a great nephew and two great nieces, as well as a core group of close friends. A private family recognition will be planned in the future.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved