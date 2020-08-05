JOHNS

VERONICA J. "RONNIE"

July 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph. She is survived by her sister, Vera, brother, Chuckie Giamberardino, nephew, George Wilson (Anita), 5 nieces, Donna Dubinski (Mike), Linda Bohleman, Debra Smith (Billy), Renee Machulsky and Cheryl Maloney and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service at 10 A.M., Saturday, August 8th at the DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St,, Phila., PA 19130. The family will receive friends from 9-10 A.M., Saturday morning. Interment Calvary Cem., Conshohocken.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store