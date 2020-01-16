Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Avenue
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Maternity B.V.M. Church
VERONICA T. (Duffy) STAUNTON

VERONICA T. (Duffy) STAUNTON Notice
STAUNTON
VERONICA T. (nee Duffy)
Passed away on January 12, 2020 at the age of 79, formerly of Co. Sligo Ireland. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Staunton. Loving mother of Peter Staunton and the late Veronica M. Bocchicchio (Anthony). She is also survived her 4 loving grandchildren, 6 brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday, January 18th from 9 to 10 A.M. at the Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Avenue. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.
GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020
