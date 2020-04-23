The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
VICTORIA A. "Vicki" (Sayers) GERSTENFELD

VICTORIA A. "Vicki" (Sayers) GERSTENFELD Notice
GERSTENFELD
VICTORIA A. "Vicki" (nee Sayers)


Age 72, of Broomall, PA, passed on April 13th, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with autoimmune disease.
Vicki is survived and desperately missed by her beloved husband of 48 years, Leon F. "Lee" Gerstenfeld, Jr.; her beloved children Megan Duty (John), Beth Gerstenfeld, and Leanne Gallagher (Kevin); her cherished grandchildren Molly and Finn; her precious mother Cecelia Drum; and her devoted siblings Mary "Mickey" Sayers, Sheila Breen (Gary), Teresa Aldridge, Richard Sayers, Karen Czarnowski (Brian), and David Drum (Curtis), as well as numerous treasured nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear father Richard Sayers.
Due to the current situation, a funeral mass and celebration of life will be held when her friends and family can gather safely.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
