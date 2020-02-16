|
HALENDA
VICTORIA (nee Chmura)
Age 94, of Phila., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on February 11, 2020. Loving wife to the late Harry J.; dear mother of Joann (Dennis), Eva, Nancy (Kevin), Steve (Beth), Frances (Andy) and Wanda (Dave); devoted grandmother of Daniel, Jacqueline, Colleen, Stephen, Brian (Sarah), Christopher, Victoria, Brent, Kristin and Katherine, dear aunt of John and Charles. Victoria was an avid Bingo player, enjoyed watching basketball and baseball, was well traveled and famous for her outstanding Polish cooking. She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 60 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Wed Feb 19th, 10 AM at Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila PA 19115 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Visiting Nurse Assoc. @ VNAPhilly.org.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020