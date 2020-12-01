1/
Vincent DiBona
Of Media, PA passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Mr. and Mrs. (nee Maione) DiBona. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Jeanette (nee Coulombe), daughter Lee (Robert) Campanella, son Chuck (Dotty) Quinn, grandchildren Andrew, Sister Guadelupe Karol, Joshua. Vincent proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army. After his military service he worked for General Electric as a Designer of Satellite Systems until his retirement. Vincent's interests included Italian opera, actors from Hollywood's Golden Age, and the genealogy of legendary racehorses. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in Vincent's name can be made to Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA 19063


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
