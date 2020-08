DISAMMARTINOAugust 2, 2020. Devoted husband of 59 years to the late Adeline. He was a proud resident of S. Philadelphia for most of his life, participating in the Mummers Parade for many years. He also worked at Marty's Express. Vincent is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. There will be no services at his request.

