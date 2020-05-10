BLUNDIVINCENT F.Age 91, on May 4, 2020, lifelong resident of South Philadelphia, A Great Depression Baby, 1945 Graduate of South Philadelphia HS, Korean Conflict Veteran. Mr. Blundi served 16 months in Korea and advanced from Private to Squad Leader Sergeant. After being dis-charged he met his future wife Anna (nee Scuito) and attended Business School, then obtaining a career with the US Govern-ment until his retirement in 1987. As Mr. Blundi advanced into senior years, he would often say that he lived life with few regrets. He was particularly proud to have served our Country bravely, honorably, and to the best of his ability during the war. Awards earned by Mr. Blundi during Active Duty include, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. His 3 passions were gardening, love of Music (especially the Big Band Era) and Politics. A true conservative, he challenged politicians of both parties on issues at local, state and national levels. Many of his written articles appeared in the media, community papers and nation-wide conservative publications. His most admirable quality that stands above the rest was his generosity to others. His motto in later years was "If I can't help you, why should I hurt you?" He is survived by his wife Anna and younger brother Carl Blundi, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held privately in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, followed by his Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum. Arr. LEONETTI-O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, INC.