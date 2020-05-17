DONOHUEVINCENT J.Of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 15 at age 79. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Helene (Magee) and his 4 children: Vin (Regina), Kristin Sims (Peter), Brian (Colleen) and Kevin (Lauren). Beloved Pop Pop to his 14 grandchildren: Jack, Peter, Ella, Kieran, Moira, Gwyn, Ryan, Ben, Cate, Brian, Abigail, K.T., Kellie and Lucy. Survived by sisters Susan Gallagher (the late Paul) and Mary Pat Mattson (Joseph); predeceased by parents Vincent and Mary and brothers Tom and Terry. Survived by in-laws Joan Donohue (Terry's wife) John and Maureen Robison and Trisha Magee and by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.Born in 1940 in Darby, Vince graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in 1958 and from Villanova University in 1962 then earned his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Villanova. After college, Vince returned to his beloved Bonner to try his hand at teaching math, then retired from that vocation 50 years later after positively impacting the lives of thousands of Bonner students. Vince also taught in the College of Engineering at Villanova. Vince was an original member of Philly area rock band "The Revelers" and reveled with his brother, Tom and cousin, Bill, and the other members of the band throughout the 60's.Vince and Helene married in 1970 and quickly welcomed their four children, whom they raised in West Chester. Vince was a dedicated member of SS Simon & Jude Parish in Westtown for 45 years. Since 1985, Vince was thrilled to watch his beloved Villanova Wildcats win three (yes, three) NCAA Championships.In his downtime, Vince loved playing golf with his friends at Llanerch Country Club or relaxing in his beloved Ocean City, NJ where he would welcome family and friends to "The Porch" to enjoy a drink and share his abundant, common-sense wisdom, so long as nobody sat in his chair.Due to the current pandemic, a Mass to remember Vince will be held at a later date."Elvis has left the building."Arrg By: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA. Online Condolences: