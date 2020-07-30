MORASCOAge 62, of Abington, PA passed away July 27, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Martin), devoted father of Vincent (Theresa) and Marie Kubit (Ryan), and soon to be grandfather. Brother of Christopher (Fran), Pauline Bonitatis (Steve), David (Dottie) and Mary Gawinowicz, and survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to pandemic restrictions, Services and Inter-ment will be private for the family. Arrs. by

