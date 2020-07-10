1/
VINCENT J. PETRELLIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VINCENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETRELLIS
VINCENT J.
70 yrs. old, on July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Beatrice (nee Gulotta) Petrellis, loving father of Trina (finance` Shawn Heipp) Petrellis and Briana (Michael) DiBlasio, cherished Poppy of Sophia, Mikey, Cole, Joelle and Jackson. Son of Helen (nee Reed) and the late Vincent N. Petrellis, brother of Cheryl Hahn.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor Wigard Ave.), Phila. 19128 and to his Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Wearing a MASK is required Sunday and Monday with social distancing.
In lieu of flowers. Please send donations in Vincent's name to
Roman Catholic H.S., 301 N. Broad St., Phila., 19107.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved