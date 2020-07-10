PETRELLIS

VINCENT J.

70 yrs. old, on July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Beatrice (nee Gulotta) Petrellis, loving father of Trina (finance` Shawn Heipp) Petrellis and Briana (Michael) DiBlasio, cherished Poppy of Sophia, Mikey, Cole, Joelle and Jackson. Son of Helen (nee Reed) and the late Vincent N. Petrellis, brother of Cheryl Hahn.

The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor Wigard Ave.), Phila. 19128 and to his Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 A.M. at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Wearing a MASK is required Sunday and Monday with social distancing.

In lieu of flowers. Please send donations in Vincent's name to

Roman Catholic H.S., 301 N. Broad St., Phila., 19107.



