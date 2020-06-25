VINCENT JAMES VERRUNO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VINCENT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VERRUNO
VINCENT JAMES


On June 23, 2020, age 102. Vincent was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Grace (Vivacqua), and he is survived by Grace's brother Dr. Raymond Vivacqua and his wife Teresa, by his sister-in-law Veronica (Bonnie) Verruno and many adoring nieces and nephews. The oldest of five children of Nicola and Nicoletta (Tenaglia), Vincent also bid farewell to his siblings Michael (Marie, dec'd), Albert (Nel, dec'd), Armand (Bonnie), and Rita Cervone (Mario, dec'd). Vincent was lovingly known as "Murphy" and "Jimmy" since childhood. He joined the US Army in 1942, serving in communications until November 1945. Recognized with 5 Bronze Stars, he landed at Normandy on D-Day-Plus-3 and served in the Rhineland and Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) Campaigns. Like his brother Albert, Vincent retired as a trusted chauffeur for City of Philadelphia officials, and demonstrated his outstanding driving skills until just months ago. He was a gracious and cheerful friend to many. Viewing 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Saturday June 27, 2020 at St. Jerome's Parish, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Entombment immediately following at SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum, Springfield PA.

Share memories at www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com
L.A. DiGIACOMO F.H., INC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis A DiGiacomo Funeral Home
1055 Southampton Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
(215) 677-9300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved