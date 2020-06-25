VERRUNO





On June 23, 2020, age 102. Vincent was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Grace (Vivacqua), and he is survived by Grace's brother Dr. Raymond Vivacqua and his wife Teresa, by his sister-in-law Veronica (Bonnie) Verruno and many adoring nieces and nephews. The oldest of five children of Nicola and Nicoletta (Tenaglia), Vincent also bid farewell to his siblings Michael (Marie, dec'd), Albert (Nel, dec'd), Armand (Bonnie), and Rita Cervone (Mario, dec'd). Vincent was lovingly known as "Murphy" and "Jimmy" since childhood. He joined the US Army in 1942, serving in communications until November 1945. Recognized with 5 Bronze Stars, he landed at Normandy on D-Day-Plus-3 and served in the Rhineland and Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge) Campaigns. Like his brother Albert, Vincent retired as a trusted chauffeur for City of Philadelphia officials, and demonstrated his outstanding driving skills until just months ago. He was a gracious and cheerful friend to many. Viewing 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. on Saturday June 27, 2020 at St. Jerome's Parish, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., PA 19136. Entombment immediately following at SS. Peter and Paul Mausoleum, Springfield PA.

Share memories at www.DiGiacomoFuneralHome.com

L.A. DiGIACOMO F.H., INC.

