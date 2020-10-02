1/1
Vincent Joseph Guminski
Age 92, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, at Rydal Park's Health Center in Jenkintown, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Ardsley, PA on Saturday, October 3rd, at 10:30 A.M. Vince attended St. Barnabas Catholic School and West Catholic High School for Boys, graduating in 1945. He received a B.A. from LaSalle College in 1951, an M.A. from Villanova University, and did coursework at Temple University. Vince taught math for more than 30 years, at Bishop Kenrick High School, Shady Grove Junior High School, Ambler High School, Upper Merion High School, and Abington Junior and Senior High Schools, retiring in 1990. Vince served as a coach of track and field, at Bishop Kenrick, where his team won the Eastern State Catholic Title, and at Upper Merion, where his team won the Suburban Two Championship. During WWII, Vince served as a civilian airplane spotter. After the war ended, he served as a member of the U.S. Army of Occupation in 1946, in the registered mail section of Army Post Office 800 in Germany. Vince volunteered as president of the King of Prussia Jaycees, as a CCD teacher at St. Alphonsus School in Maple Glen, and as a member of the Upper Dublin Township Shade Tree Commission. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy (Minnick) Guminski. He's also survived by his daughter, Sheila (Guminski) Grant, her husband, Gerald, and their daughter, Elizabeth, of Wilmington, Delaware. Vince was predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary (McGrenra) Guminski, and his son, Dennis. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Food for the Poor at foodforthepoor.org. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
