Age 88 of Newtown died peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Devoted husband of Mary Schiela (nee Dunne) and loving father of: Vincent Jr. (Julie), Andrea McCoy (Michael), Debra Schiela, and Eric Schiela (Kimberly). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ian, Aaron, Liam, Emma and Connor; and his brother, Russell Schiela (Pat). Vince was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Jones. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954 and again on Thursday, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940 from 10 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Phila., PA 19111.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020