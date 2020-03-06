|
|
MANCINI
VINCENT N.
82, of West Chester, PA, passed away on March 3, 2020.
Survived by Leanora M. (née Caputo) Mancini; sons, Chris Mancini (Audrey) and Jason Mancini; grandchildren, Isabella and Griffin Mancini; sisters, Felicia Dooley and Esther Paciolla and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters, Florence "Floss" Smith and Philomena Macchia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at SS. Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103. Arr. DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 610-431-9000.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020