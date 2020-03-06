The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS Simon & Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct
West Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Cem
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT MANCINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT N. MANCINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT N. MANCINI Notice
MANCINI
VINCENT N.


82, of West Chester, PA, passed away on March 3, 2020.
Survived by Leanora M. (née Caputo) Mancini; sons, Chris Mancini (Audrey) and Jason Mancini; grandchildren, Isabella and Griffin Mancini; sisters, Felicia Dooley and Esther Paciolla and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters, Florence "Floss" Smith and Philomena Macchia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 A.M. Friday, March 13, 2020 at SS. Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 2221 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103. Arr. DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 610-431-9000.

Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now