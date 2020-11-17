1/1
Vincent R. Cuffari
November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Concetta "Connie" (nee Ciraolo). Devoted father of Joseph (Lynn) and Anthony Cuffari. Grandpop of Joseph (Grace), Gema, and Anthony Cuffari. Great-grandpop of Vincent Cuffari. Brother of The late Maryann Ricci and Joseph Cuffari. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 9 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children-Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St. Phila., PA 19140. Expressions of Sympathy monti-ragofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
09:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
