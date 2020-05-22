FITZPATRICK
VINCENT T., SR.
Age 86, on May 15, 2020 of Philadelphia (originally Swampoodle then Lower Mayfair). Prede-ceased by his beloved wife Theresa (Macrina) Fitzpatrick. Loving father of Denise F. Fitzpatrick, MD (John P. Sheppard), Gerry Fitzpatrick Doria, EdD (Rick Doria), Vincent T. Fitzpatrick Jr. (Maryellen McGovern Fitzpatrick, EdD). Proud grandfather to Anthony, Betsy, Vincent Francis, Andrew, Owen, Abbie, Mary-theresa, and Mavourneen. Brother of the late Louis Fitzpatrick and of Thomas J Fitzpatrick, II.
Vincent was a graduate of Corpus Christi Grade School 1947, North Catholic High School 1951 and St. Joseph's University 1955. Following his graduation, he served Our Country as a Captain in the Air Force working as a flight instructor. Upon release from the Air Force, he continued to serve Our Country for several years, working for the Depart-ment of Defense and the Small Business Administration. After a short bout of retirement, he then worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for several years. He was proud to be a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, his funeral is private. A celebration of his life will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to St Joseph's Univer-sity, The Alzheimer's Association., or to the charity of your choice.Arrs. JACOB F. RUTH F.H.
VINCENT T., SR.
Age 86, on May 15, 2020 of Philadelphia (originally Swampoodle then Lower Mayfair). Prede-ceased by his beloved wife Theresa (Macrina) Fitzpatrick. Loving father of Denise F. Fitzpatrick, MD (John P. Sheppard), Gerry Fitzpatrick Doria, EdD (Rick Doria), Vincent T. Fitzpatrick Jr. (Maryellen McGovern Fitzpatrick, EdD). Proud grandfather to Anthony, Betsy, Vincent Francis, Andrew, Owen, Abbie, Mary-theresa, and Mavourneen. Brother of the late Louis Fitzpatrick and of Thomas J Fitzpatrick, II.
Vincent was a graduate of Corpus Christi Grade School 1947, North Catholic High School 1951 and St. Joseph's University 1955. Following his graduation, he served Our Country as a Captain in the Air Force working as a flight instructor. Upon release from the Air Force, he continued to serve Our Country for several years, working for the Depart-ment of Defense and the Small Business Administration. After a short bout of retirement, he then worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for several years. He was proud to be a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, his funeral is private. A celebration of his life will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to St Joseph's Univer-sity, The Alzheimer's Association., or to the charity of your choice.Arrs. JACOB F. RUTH F.H.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 22, 2020.