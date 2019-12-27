The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
VINCENZA (Mastromarco) GRILLO

VINCENZA (Mastromarco) GRILLO Notice
GRILLO
VINCENZA M.
(nee Mastromarco)


Dec. 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Gravina, Italy to the late Pietro and Euleria Mastromarco. Vincenza was very active in politics as a committee person for years and always put other people's needs before her own. Late husband Nicholas A Grillo and mother of Eva M. Misher (Michael). Grandmother of Krystina M. Whitehouse, Zachary M., Jacob A. and Kayla N. Misher. Sister of Sandy Citrigno (Mario); Luigi (Lucrezia), Carlos (Bernadette), Thomas (Bernadette), Frank (Josie) Mastromarco and the late Rocco and Anthony Mastromarco. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Sunday, Dec. 29th 7:30-9 P.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey) and from 9-10 A.M., Monday Dec. 30th, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 E. Cathedral Rd., Phila., followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Ent. George Washington Memorial Park. Donations in Mrs. Grillo's name may be made to ALS Association, Great Philadelphia Chapter, donations designated is Community of Hope where the need is the greatest online,
http://webpa.alsa.org/site/PAGNavigator/PAChapter/PA 12 General Donation.html

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
