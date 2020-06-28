VINCENZO "BONZ" MIRIELLO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VINCENZO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIRIELLO
VINCENZO "BONZ"
Age 58, on June 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Bruno Saverio and Rosina (nee Pupo). Dear brother of Vito Miriello and Daniele (Rose) Miriello. Dearest Zio of Claudia, Santino, Bianca, and Gabriella. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip St. and Princeton Ave. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the American Lung Association in his memory. Masks are required to enter the church and we ask all visitors to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
www.galzeranofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved