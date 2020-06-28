MIRIELLO
VINCENZO "BONZ"
Age 58, on June 22, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Bruno Saverio and Rosina (nee Pupo). Dear brother of Vito Miriello and Daniele (Rose) Miriello. Dearest Zio of Claudia, Santino, Bianca, and Gabriella. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip St. and Princeton Ave. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the American Lung Association in his memory. Masks are required to enter the church and we ask all visitors to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.