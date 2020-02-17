Home

Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Philadelphia Protestant Home
6401 Martins Mill Rd
Philadephia, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Philadelphia Protestant Home
6401 Martins Mill Rd
Philadephia, PA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
North Cedar Hill Cemetery
E Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
VIOLA E. COMAS

VIOLA E. COMAS Notice
COMAS
VIOLA E.


Of Burholme Phila., passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 100. Viola was the loving wife of the late Lester Comas for 58 years. Viola was the caring sister of Mary Hediger (the late Joseph Sr.), and the late Albert Meyers. Viola will be greatly missed by her niece, nephews, and their families.
Viola was a longtime resident of Burholme Phila., where she and Lester made years of memories. Viola often enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City with friends to play the penny slots. Viola always looked forward to her annual trip to St. Petersburg FL with Lester. Viola was also a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viola's Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday Feb. 19th at the Philadelphia Protestant Home (6401 Martins Mill Rd, Phila. 19111) from 10-10:30 A.M. with a Service to follow at 10:30 A.M.; Interment at North Cedar Hill Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's memory to the Philadelphia Protestant Home Benevolent Care Fund would be greatly appreciated.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 17, 2020
