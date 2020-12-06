1/1
VIOLET M. DILLON
Formerly of Philadelphia, PA, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was 98 years old. Violet was born January 31, 1922 in Columbia, PA; daughter of the late Abraham and Treva Myers. She is survived by sons William T. Clay and his husband Joe Wamness of Boston, MA and Michael Clay, Sr. and his wife Pamela Massey-Clay of Harrisburg, PA; grandmother of Machael clay Jr. and his wife Katarina of Lancaster, PA and Ryan Clay and his wife Amber of Phila.; great-grandmother of Jocelyn Kaipokas, Charlotte Clay, Theodora Clay and Aubry Clay. Violet was a retired registered nurse who worked for the Germantown Hospital in Phila. She was a devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and friends will be invited to her Life Celebration, Saturday; December 5th from 10:30 A.M. at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St Columbia, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Her Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery Wrightsville, PA. Her Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery Wrightsville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Violet's name to The Epilepsy Foundation Attn: Donor Service 8301 Professional Place West – Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785. Tel: 800-213-5821 Family services by DEAN GEITNER GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE 215-745-1006


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc

December 6, 2020
Violet , affectionately called Dede and Vi by those who knew and loved her, was a woman of great strength and she and her daughter, the late Anne Marie Clay, were FAMILY to me all of my life and will always have a place in my heart.
Bonnie O&#8217;Neill-Hackett
Friend
