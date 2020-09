S. Virginia AnnTalbot,SSJSeptember 8, 2020. Age 88. Daughter of the late James and Eugenia Talbot. Sister of the late Jeanne Lombard. Survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as well as Members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph.Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com