BORZILLO
VIRGINIA (nee Marra)
age 92, Feb. 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis A. Borzillo; devoted mother of Sr. Santa Teresa I.H.M. and Louis (Leonora) Borzillo; loving grandmother of Christopher and Kara; Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 9 A.M. at St. Edmond Church, 21st and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355 in Virginia's memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020