Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edmonds Church
21st and Snyder Ave
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edmonds Church
21st and Snyder Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA BORZILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA (Marra) BORZILLO


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA (Marra) BORZILLO Notice
BORZILLO
VIRGINIA (nee Marra)
age 92, Feb. 16th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis A. Borzillo; devoted mother of Sr. Santa Teresa I.H.M. and Louis (Leonora) Borzillo; loving grandmother of Christopher and Kara; Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 9 A.M. at St. Edmond Church, 21st and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355 in Virginia's memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -