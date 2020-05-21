VIRGINIA (Ricciutti) CIAMMETTI
CIAMMETTI
VIRGINIA (nee Ricciutti)
92 yrs. old, died peacefully on May 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa. Heaven gained a beautiful angel; formerly of Plymouth Meeting and St. Mary the Eternal Parish. Virginia was a kind hearted soul loved by everyone. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. Proud member and past Treasurer of the Order Sons of Italy, Avanti Lodge.
Predeceased by her loving husband Pasquale "Pat" and grandson Christian Ciammetti. Devoted mother of Emily (James) Mullen, Clarice (Charles) Dotzman, Andrea (Steve) Smith and Pasquale "Pat" (Mary Sabia) Ciammetti. Cherished Grammy to 13 grand-children and loving GiGi to 14 great grandchildren. Sister of Marie Dell'Aguzzo.
Services and Interment are Private. Please send donations in Virginia's name to St. Philip Neri Parish, 437 Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 or St. Joseph Villa, 110 Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, PA 19031.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH,INC.
215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 21, 2020
Andrew Ciammetti
