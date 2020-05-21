CIAMMETTI

VIRGINIA (nee Ricciutti)

92 yrs. old, died peacefully on May 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa. Heaven gained a beautiful angel; formerly of Plymouth Meeting and St. Mary the Eternal Parish. Virginia was a kind hearted soul loved by everyone. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. Proud member and past Treasurer of the Order Sons of Italy, Avanti Lodge.

Predeceased by her loving husband Pasquale "Pat" and grandson Christian Ciammetti. Devoted mother of Emily (James) Mullen, Clarice (Charles) Dotzman, Andrea (Steve) Smith and Pasquale "Pat" (Mary Sabia) Ciammetti. Cherished Grammy to 13 grand-children and loving GiGi to 14 great grandchildren. Sister of Marie Dell'Aguzzo.

Services and Interment are Private. Please send donations in Virginia's name to St. Philip Neri Parish, 437 Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 or St. Joseph Villa, 110 Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, PA 19031.CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH,INC.

215-482-8878



