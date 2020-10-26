1/
VIRGINIA (nee GARRITY) COSTINE
October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Jr. Loving mother to Richard J. (Loretta) Costine III, and Kenneth J. (Rosemary) Costine. She will also be missed by her 2 granddaughters Kendra and Kenzie Costine. Relatives and friends are invited to Virginia's viewing Tuesday Oct. 27th, 9 to 11 A.M., MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave (at Tyson). Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Virginia's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or The Nature Conservancy.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
MANNAL FUNERAL HOME
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MANNAL FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
