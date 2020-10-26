October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Jr. Loving mother to Richard J. (Loretta) Costine III, and Kenneth J. (Rosemary) Costine. She will also be missed by her 2 granddaughters Kendra and Kenzie Costine. Relatives and friends are invited to Virginia's viewing Tuesday Oct. 27th, 9 to 11 A.M., MANNAL FUNERAL HOME, 6925 Frankford Ave (at Tyson). Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Virginia's name may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project or The Nature Conservancy.