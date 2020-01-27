|
|
SKILTON
VIRGINIA H. nee (Hendricks)
93, of Blue Bell, Pa. on January 21, 2020 in Hudson, OH. She was born in Cold Point, Pa on September 9, 1926, the daughter of the late William and Marcella (Tibbitt) Hendricks. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Edward A. Skilton and a sister, Josephine Morgan. Virginia is survived by her son Bruce (Kathy) Skilton, and 2 grand-children she adored, Alison and Marshall. Her Service will be on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Moore, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa 19428. Friends may call on Thursday Morning, from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Cold Point Baptist Church Cemetery, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Plymouth Meeting Evangelical Congregational Church, 42 East Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa 19462. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
www.msrfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020